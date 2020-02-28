Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

BPTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

BPTH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.03. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.