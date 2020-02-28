Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

