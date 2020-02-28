Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.32 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.