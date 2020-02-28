Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $347.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.10 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $367.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,018.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

