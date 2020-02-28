Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of -0.04. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

