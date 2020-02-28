Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $15.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 million and the lowest is $14.45 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $60.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.34 million to $62.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.23 million, with estimates ranging from $98.60 million to $126.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

