Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USWS. ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in US Well Services by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.55.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

