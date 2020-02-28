Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $625.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $745.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

