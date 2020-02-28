Zacks: Brokerages Set $74.00 Price Target for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $74.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($3.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sierra Oncology an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of SRRA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,148. The company has a market cap of $125.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

