Zacks: DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.12.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

