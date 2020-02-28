Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of IZEA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 317,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,420. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.66. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

