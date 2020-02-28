Zacks: Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Given $13.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Provident Bancorp an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

PVBC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,192. The company has a market cap of $219.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

