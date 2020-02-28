Zacks: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given $6.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

