Zacks: Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silicom an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILC. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of SILC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 27,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,093. Silicom has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $230.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

