Zacks: Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. Studio City International’s rating score has improved by 14% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Studio City International an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.60 to $16.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Studio City International stock remained flat at $$17.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of -1.03.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Studio City International will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

