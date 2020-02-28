Zacks: ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

THMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. 27,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,706. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

