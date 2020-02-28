Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 934,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 823,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZFGN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.26. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZFGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Zafgen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zafgen by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zafgen by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 185,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

