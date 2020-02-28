Zap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Zap has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $98,817.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00496557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.06685296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028997 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

