Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Short Interest Update

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 20,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Zayo Group has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZAYO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Zayo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

