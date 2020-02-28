Zcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.58 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $49.79 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00059716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Indodax, BX Thailand and Coinroom. During the last week, Zcoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,713.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.02635899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.68 or 0.03612580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00693508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00786177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085902 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00586065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,493 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Huobi, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Indodax, Binance, TDAX, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Koinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.