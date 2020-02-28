Zealium (NZL) Market Capitalization Tops $10,866.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $10,866.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001127 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,437,139 coins and its circulating supply is 12,437,139 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

