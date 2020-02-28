Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $552,078.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $552,078.00 and $524.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02490814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00216007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

