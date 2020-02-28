Zeitcoin (ZEIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Novaexchange. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $234,145.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,248,235 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit, Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

