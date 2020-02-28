Zel Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00599006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00096527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002828 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002316 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 94,184,300 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

