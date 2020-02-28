ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 52.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 754.7% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and $2,364.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,721,372 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

