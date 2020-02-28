Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002492 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,700.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00595815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00120154 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002305 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,250,471 coins and its circulating supply is 8,202,756 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

