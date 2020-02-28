Zilla Price Reaches $0.0059 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Zilla has a market cap of $356,611.00 and $13,622.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilla has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.