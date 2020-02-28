Zipper Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000569 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.