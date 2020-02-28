Zippie (ZIPT) One Day Volume Hits $19.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $390,276.00 and $19.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

