ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches One Day Volume of $224.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market cap of $211,657.00 and $224.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00437025 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011866 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

