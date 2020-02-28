Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,241 shares of company stock worth $14,629,175 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

