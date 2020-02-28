Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,394,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,241 shares of company stock worth $14,629,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. 4,776,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

