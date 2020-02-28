Zoomba Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 139% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $1,706.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 130.9% higher against the US dollar.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00349348 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010133 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

