ZPER (ZPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,836.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Liquid and HitBTC. ZPER has a market capitalization of $698,669.00 and $4,836.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00439804 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001372 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011482 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011866 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Allbit, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

