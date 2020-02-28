ZrCoin One Day Volume Reaches $106,923.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $106,923.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00016608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02465649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00217099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

