ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $596,146.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

