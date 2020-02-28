Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,836 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Zumiez worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zumiez by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 5,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $743.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

