Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ZUO stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

