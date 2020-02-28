Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Short Interest Update

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock valued at $842,766. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zuora by 32.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 58.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zuora by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

