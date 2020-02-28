Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Zynex updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ZYXI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.