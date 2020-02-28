Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $402.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.81 million. Zynga reported sales of $359.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,331.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 569.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

