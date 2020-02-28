Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 569.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 10,003,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,207,668. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock worth $7,858,579 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

