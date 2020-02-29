$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. 6,286,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.94. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

