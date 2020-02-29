-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 731,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,013. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

