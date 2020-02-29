$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDL BioPharma.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473,528 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,626. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.94 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

