$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.09. Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.35. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

