-$0.14 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 93,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,470. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.