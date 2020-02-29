$0.20 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. eHealth posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of eHealth by 31.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of eHealth by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of EHTH traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. 919,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42. eHealth has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.81.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

