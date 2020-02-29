-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Noble posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NE shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Noble in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Shares of Noble stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 4,991,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $10,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Noble by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,194,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 101,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

