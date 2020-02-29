-$0.24 EPS Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viewray by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918,709 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Viewray by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,819,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,242 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viewray by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,574,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,005 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Viewray by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viewray by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 827,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Viewray has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

